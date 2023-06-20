Short Interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Decreases By 5.5%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
GDS Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. GDS has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $35.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mass Ave Global Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. 38.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GDS Company Profile
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
See Also
