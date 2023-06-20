International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,231,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,355,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,719.8 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BABWF opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

