Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooge Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooge Energy stock. Difesa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Difesa Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

BROGW opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.09. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

