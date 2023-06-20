Bartlett & Co. LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 1,660.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

