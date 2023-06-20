Short Interest in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Drops By 5.5%

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:BOAC opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOAC. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $399,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $495,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

