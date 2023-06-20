J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Short Interest Down 5.6% in May

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 865,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the May 15th total of 916,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J&J Snack Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1,116.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $155.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. J&J Snack Foods has a 1 year low of $127.80 and a 1 year high of $165.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 0.54.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $337.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

