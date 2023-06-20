Short Interest in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Drops By 5.2%

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 12.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 44,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 741,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,933,000 after buying an additional 24,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ AY opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -798.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -5,931.36%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

