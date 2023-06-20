Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
ARBKF opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £420,373.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.