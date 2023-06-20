Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

ARBKF opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £420,373.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

