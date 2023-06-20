Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

ARBKF opened at GBX 0.09 ($0.00) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £420,373.80 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. Argo Blockchain has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.66 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

See Also

