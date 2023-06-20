Short Interest in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Decreases By 5.3%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $546.12 on Tuesday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $500.00 and a 1 year high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $961.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $578.57 and a 200-day moving average of $608.99.

Atrion Announces Dividend

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $39.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 7.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,683,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

