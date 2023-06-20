AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Down 5.5% in May

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMREP in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMREP by 3.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AMREP in the first quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 17.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Stock Performance

AMREP Company Profile

Shares of NYSE AXR opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.37.

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

