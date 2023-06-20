Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Short Interest Down 5.4% in May

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 4,480,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Traeger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. William Blair started coverage on Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Traeger in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Get Traeger alerts:

Traeger Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COOK opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Traeger has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Traeger in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Traeger by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Traeger during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.