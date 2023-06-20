Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Short Interest Down 5.3% in May

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 332,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Five Point by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,937,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,789,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 164,811 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Five Point by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,346,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 59,797 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 117,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Price Performance

FPH stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. Five Point has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.42 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.