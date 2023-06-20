Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 654,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $69.36 and a 52 week high of $131.32.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after acquiring an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth $103,633,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

