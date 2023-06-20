iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IYH stock opened at $278.36 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $249.86 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

