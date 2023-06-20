Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $798,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

