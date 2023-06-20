Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $798,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

