Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $241.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $243.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

