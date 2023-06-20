Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 373 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.