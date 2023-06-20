Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 430 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

