Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after buying an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.90. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $39.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

