Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 23.0% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 49,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in V.F. by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on V.F. from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

