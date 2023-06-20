Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $611,000 Stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of LCNB worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in LCNB by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LCNB during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LCNB opened at $15.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. LCNB Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84.

LCNB ( NASDAQ:LCNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). LCNB had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

