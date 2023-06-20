Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stake Lessened by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

OTIS stock opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

