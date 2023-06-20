Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:PXD opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.36. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.
Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.
Pioneer Natural Resources Profile
Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
