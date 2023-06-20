Fulton Bank N.A. Has $520,000 Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $187.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

