Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 44 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after acquiring an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after purchasing an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $17,482,324.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,338,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,832,180.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 67,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $17,482,324.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,338,155 shares in the company, valued at $608,832,180.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,967 shares of company stock worth $30,260,375 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Price Performance

Hershey stock opened at $260.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.07. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $202.45 and a 1 year high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on HSY. Mizuho raised their price target on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

