Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 10,376 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,376 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,306,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,793,000 after buying an additional 438,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,087,000 after buying an additional 632,218 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.84.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

