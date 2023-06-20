Fulton Bank N.A. Has $499,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 9.6% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 16.9% in the first quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 19.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.2 %

SPGI stock opened at $395.21 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $402.92. The company has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

