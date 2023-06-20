Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,596 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in CRH were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

CRH Stock Up 0.8 %

CRH Company Profile

NYSE CRH opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $54.47.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.