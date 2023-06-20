Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,325.50 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.87 million. Entegris had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.45.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

