Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $143,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.