Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,117,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,234 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 9,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.02 per share, with a total value of $325,907.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

