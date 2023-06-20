Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Financial Analysis

Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL – Get Rating) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Legend Oil and Gas and NGL Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Legend Oil and Gas alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legend Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A NGL Energy Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A NGL Energy Partners -0.12% 18.17% 1.27%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Legend Oil and Gas and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legend Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) N/A NGL Energy Partners $8.69 billion 0.06 $51.39 million ($0.57) -7.33

NGL Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Legend Oil and Gas. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Legend Oil and Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.5% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of NGL Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Legend Oil and Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Legend Oil and Gas beats NGL Energy Partners on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legend Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Legend Oil & Gas Ltd. explores and develops oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Legend and Maxxon. The Legend segment is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The Maxxon segment handles the trucking and oil and gas services that operates in North Dakota. The company was founded on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About NGL Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and transportation services through pipelines. The Liquids Logistics segment supplies natural gas liquids, refined petroleum products, and biodiesel to commercial, retail, and industrial customers in the United States and Canada through its 24 terminals, third-party storage and terminal facilities, and nine common carrier pipelines, as well as through fleet of leased railcars. This segment is also involved in the marine export of butane through its facility located in Chesapeake, Virginia. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.