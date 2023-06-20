Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) & Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Autogrill (OTC:ATGSY – Get Rating) and Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Autogrill and Jack in the Box’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autogrill N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box 8.61% -17.88% 4.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Autogrill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jack in the Box shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jack in the Box $1.47 billion 1.27 $115.78 million $7.06 12.85

This table compares Autogrill and Jack in the Box’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jack in the Box has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Autogrill and Jack in the Box, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autogrill 0 2 0 0 2.00 Jack in the Box 1 10 7 0 2.33

Jack in the Box has a consensus target price of $96.06, suggesting a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Jack in the Box’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jack in the Box is more favorable than Autogrill.

Summary

Jack in the Box beats Autogrill on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc. operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

