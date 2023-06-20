LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) vs. Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Head-To-Head Survey

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A LXP Industrial Trust 35.06% 5.17% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexus Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nexus Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.71, indicating a potential upside of 82.18%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given Nexus Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nexus Industrial REIT is more favorable than LXP Industrial Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nexus Industrial REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexus Industrial REIT N/A N/A N/A ($0.20) -32.15 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 9.40 $113.78 million $0.38 27.16

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Nexus Industrial REIT. Nexus Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LXP Industrial Trust beats Nexus Industrial REIT on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexus Industrial REIT

Nexus is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 113 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 11.6 million square feet of gross leasable area. The REIT has approximately 68,004,000 Units issued and outstanding. Additionally, there are Class B LP Units of subsidiary limited partnerships of Nexus issued and outstanding, which are convertible into approximately 19,862,000 Units.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

