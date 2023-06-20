Financial Survey: Kasikornbank Public (KPCPY) versus Its Rivals

Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) is one of 195 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kasikornbank Public to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kasikornbank Public and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kasikornbank Public N/A N/A 0.20 Kasikornbank Public Competitors $1.82 billion $469.11 million 372.65

Kasikornbank Public’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kasikornbank Public. Kasikornbank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kasikornbank Public N/A N/A N/A Kasikornbank Public Competitors 34.33% 10.95% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Kasikornbank Public and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kasikornbank Public and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kasikornbank Public 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kasikornbank Public Competitors 1175 3666 3453 57 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 48.55%. Given Kasikornbank Public’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kasikornbank Public has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Kasikornbank Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kasikornbank Public rivals beat Kasikornbank Public on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services. It also offers various products and services for small and medium enterprises, including savings, current, and fixed deposits; working capital, commercial, and special loans, as well as letters of guarantee; collection and payment services; life, non-life, and group insurance products; and import, export, and money transfer services. In addition, the company provides various products and services for corporate customers, such as cash management solutions comprising current, savings, special savings deposit, and fixed deposit accounts, as well as collection, payment, liquidity management, and electronic service solutions; international trade solutions comprising import and export, global money transfer, guarantee, and trade finance solutions; working capital loans, term loans, special loans, and letters of guarantee; supply chain financing; life, non-life, and group insurance products; and foreign exchange and derivatives, corporate finance, securities, investment, and business card services. Further, it offers auto and equipment leasing, and venture capital management services. Kasikornbank Public Company Limited was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

