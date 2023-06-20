Oxurion (TBGNF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 366 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -2,272.51% -2,705.64% -25.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $130.33 million -$10.99 million 47.18

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Oxurion’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Oxurion and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 536 1477 3994 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 90.23%. Given Oxurion’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oxurion rivals beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Oxurion Company Profile

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

