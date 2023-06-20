Financial Comparison: Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR) versus HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR – Get Rating) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 82.2% of Xtreme Fighting Championships shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of HUYA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Xtreme Fighting Championships and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtreme Fighting Championships 0 0 0 0 N/A HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00

Profitability

HUYA has a consensus price target of $3.28, suggesting a potential downside of 18.61%. Given HUYA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HUYA is more favorable than Xtreme Fighting Championships.

This table compares Xtreme Fighting Championships and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtreme Fighting Championships N/A N/A N/A HUYA -5.06% -3.49% -2.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Xtreme Fighting Championships and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtreme Fighting Championships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HUYA $8.71 billion 0.11 -$70.56 million ($0.25) -16.12

Xtreme Fighting Championships has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HUYA.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

