Critical Survey: HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) and Xtreme Fighting Championships (OTCMKTS:DKMR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Xtreme Fighting Championships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get HUYA alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA -5.06% -3.49% -2.90% Xtreme Fighting Championships N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.8% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HUYA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 82.2% of Xtreme Fighting Championships shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $8.71 billion 0.11 -$70.56 million ($0.25) -16.12 Xtreme Fighting Championships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares HUYA and Xtreme Fighting Championships’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Xtreme Fighting Championships has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HUYA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HUYA and Xtreme Fighting Championships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 1 3 1 0 2.00 Xtreme Fighting Championships 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA presently has a consensus target price of $3.28, suggesting a potential downside of 18.61%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Xtreme Fighting Championships.

About HUYA

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres. In addition, it operates Nimo TV, a game live streaming platform in international markets. Further, the company provides online advertising, cnt, internet value added, and cultural and creative services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited.

About Xtreme Fighting Championships

(Get Rating)

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. is an early stage development company, which entered into an investment into the sports entertainment market of mixed martial arts. The company was founded on May 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Miramar Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.