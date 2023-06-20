Oxurion (TBGNF) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Rating) is one of 366 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Oxurion to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oxurion and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxurion N/A N/A -0.12 Oxurion Competitors $130.33 million -$10.99 million 47.18

Oxurion’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxurion N/A N/A N/A Oxurion Competitors -2,272.51% -2,705.64% -25.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Oxurion and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxurion and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxurion Competitors 536 1477 3994 46 2.59

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 90.23%. Given Oxurion’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oxurion has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Oxurion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oxurion competitors beat Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

