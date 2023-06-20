Comparing SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM)

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) and Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSR Mining 14.13% 2.44% 1.94% Triple Flag Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.2% of SSR Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of SSR Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

SSR Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Triple Flag Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. SSR Mining pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SSR Mining has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SSR Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSR Mining $1.15 billion 2.57 $194.14 million $0.72 20.04 Triple Flag Precious Metals $151.88 million 13.99 $55.09 million N/A N/A

SSR Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SSR Mining and Triple Flag Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSR Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Triple Flag Precious Metals 0 1 4 0 2.80

SSR Mining presently has a consensus target price of $25.90, indicating a potential upside of 79.49%. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. Given SSR Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SSR Mining is more favorable than Triple Flag Precious Metals.

Summary

SSR Mining beats Triple Flag Precious Metals on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc. and changed its name to SSR Mining Inc. in August 2017. SSR Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.