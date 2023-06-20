Comparing Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC)

Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Positron and Movano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Positron alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positron $730,000.00 57.14 -$2.31 million N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$30.33 million ($0.90) -1.09

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29% Movano N/A -224.99% -165.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Positron and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

17.6% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Positron shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Movano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Positron has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Positron and Movano, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Positron

(Get Rating)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

About Movano

(Get Rating)

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.