Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) vs. Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) and Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunstone Hotel Investors and Sotherly Hotels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunstone Hotel Investors $912.05 million 2.28 $87.29 million $0.38 26.40 Sotherly Hotels $171.22 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunstone Hotel Investors 9.60% 5.22% 3.06% Sotherly Hotels N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Sunstone Hotel Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sotherly Hotels pays an annual dividend of $1.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Sunstone Hotel Investors pays out 39.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sunstone Hotel Investors and Sotherly Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunstone Hotel Investors 4 3 1 0 1.63 Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus price target of $10.56, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. Given Sunstone Hotel Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunstone Hotel Investors is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Summary

Sunstone Hotel Investors beats Sotherly Hotels on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in ten hotel properties, comprising 2,786 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

