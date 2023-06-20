Critical Comparison: Senti Biosciences (SNTI) versus Its Peers

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Senti Biosciences to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senti Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senti Biosciences 0 2 2 0 2.50 Senti Biosciences Competitors 1049 3655 10202 134 2.63

Senti Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 354.55%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 80.68%. Given Senti Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senti Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senti Biosciences $4.29 million -$58.21 million -0.48 Senti Biosciences Competitors $646.04 million $71.55 million -3.36

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Senti Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Senti Biosciences. Senti Biosciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.6% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Senti Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Senti Biosciences has a beta of 2.48, indicating that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senti Biosciences’ competitors have a beta of 1.00, indicating that their average share price is 0% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Senti Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senti Biosciences -1,457.24% -48.76% -35.49% Senti Biosciences Competitors -4,176.32% -147.89% -43.44%

Summary

Senti Biosciences competitors beat Senti Biosciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences, Inc. operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications. The company product candidates include SENTI-202, a Logic Gated OR+NOT off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate cancer cells while sparing the healthy bone marrow; and SENTI-301A for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also develops SENTI-401, a Logic Gated off-the-shelf CAR-NK cell therapy designed to target and eliminate colorectal cancer/CRC cells. In addition, the company develops Tumor-Associated Antigen and Protective Antigen Paired Discovery Platform to select and validate NOT GATE antigen candidates and identify tumor-associated antigens in cancer cells. Senti Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

