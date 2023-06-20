Financial Review: Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY) versus Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMY – Get Rating) and Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Permanent TSB Group and Cathay General Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permanent TSB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cathay General Bancorp 0 4 1 0 2.20

Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than Permanent TSB Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.88) -2.85 Cathay General Bancorp $908.09 million 2.72 $360.64 million $5.18 6.57

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and Cathay General Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Permanent TSB Group. Permanent TSB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Permanent TSB Group and Cathay General Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permanent TSB Group N/A N/A N/A Cathay General Bancorp 37.58% 15.47% 1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats Permanent TSB Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc operates in the retail, and small and medium sized enterprises (SME) banking sectors in the Republic of Ireland. It provides transactional banking, lending, saving, and deposit taking services. The company offers its products and services through branch network, brokers, direct, digital and SME channel. Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, safe deposit, collection, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, investment, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. Cathay General Bancorp was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

