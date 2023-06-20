Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) is one of 1,136 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.6% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Dividends

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.9%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund pays out 130.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.9% and pay out 619.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund N/A N/A N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 369.87% 7.79% 5.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund -$36.37 million N/A 11.96 Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors $494.20 million $11.68 million 5.07

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Competitors 1061 4453 5652 88 2.42

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 36.07%. Given Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund rivals beat Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.