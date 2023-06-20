23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) vs. Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Financial Analysis

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) and Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

23andMe has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Roivant Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -104.06% -39.72% -30.63% Roivant Sciences -2,887.92% -73.96% -51.87%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 0 4 0 3.00 Roivant Sciences 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 23andMe and Roivant Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

23andMe presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 203.87%. Roivant Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.42, indicating a potential upside of 28.67%. Given 23andMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Roivant Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 23andMe and Roivant Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $299.49 million 2.79 -$311.66 million ($0.69) -2.62 Roivant Sciences $55.29 million 132.37 -$845.26 million ($1.78) -5.42

23andMe has higher revenue and earnings than Roivant Sciences. Roivant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 23andMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.2% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of 23andMe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Roivant Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

23andMe beats Roivant Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications; and Lemonaid telehealth platform, patients can access affiliated licensed healthcare professionals for medical consultation and treatment for several common conditions, as well as research services. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize drugs. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

