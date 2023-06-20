Analyzing Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) and Its Rivals

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) is one of 194 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Canadian Western Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A 6.94 Canadian Western Bank Competitors $1.83 billion $466.87 million 380.63

Canadian Western Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Western Bank. Canadian Western Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Western Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Canadian Western Bank Competitors 1075 3249 3204 34 2.29

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Western Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.33%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 48.41%. Given Canadian Western Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Western Bank is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A N/A Canadian Western Bank Competitors 35.28% 10.21% 0.95%

Dividends

Canadian Western Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Canadian Western Bank pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.3% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Canadian Western Bank lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Canadian Western Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Western Bank rivals beat Canadian Western Bank on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers cash management services; life and disability insurance products; and ATM, mobile, and online banking services, as well cheque order services. Further, it provides investment products comprising guaranteed investment certificates, US dollars investments plans, registered retirement income funds, tax-free savings accounts, registered education savings plans, and mutual funds, as well as personal and business planning services. Canadian Western Bank was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

