Reviewing Calix (NYSE:CALX) and Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF)

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) and Reklaim (OTC:MYIDF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Calix and Reklaim, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calix 0 1 12 0 2.92 Reklaim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calix presently has a consensus price target of $76.50, suggesting a potential upside of 50.68%. Given Calix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Calix is more favorable than Reklaim.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calix $932.89 million 3.60 $41.01 million $0.61 83.23 Reklaim N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Calix and Reklaim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Calix has higher revenue and earnings than Reklaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Calix shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Calix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Calix and Reklaim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calix 4.55% 6.47% 4.98% Reklaim N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Calix beats Reklaim on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calix

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services. It provides Calix Cloud platform, a role-based analytics platform comprising Calix Marketing Cloud, Calix Support Cloud, and Calix Operations Cloud, which are configurable to display role-based insights and enable BSPs to anticipate and target new revenue-generating services and applications through mobile application. The company also offers EXOS, an experience innovation platform component and fully integrated with its GigaSpire and GigaPro family of systems to be ready for deployment as a complete subscriber experience solutions for BSP's residential and business subscribers; and AXOS, a software platform to access edge of the network by its architecture and operations. It offers its products through its direct sales force and resellers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Reklaim

Reklaim Ltd. operates consumer data and privacy platform in Canada and the United States. The company offers compliant and first-party data to brands and agencies, platforms, and data companies. Its platform also allows consumers to visit the platform, confirm their identity, and unveil data collected and sold. The company was formerly known as Killi Ltd. and changed its name to Reklaim Ltd. in November 2021. Reklaim Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

