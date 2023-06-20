Critical Comparison: Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI)

Marlowe (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) and Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Marlowe and Resideo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marlowe 0 0 1 0 3.00 Resideo Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00

Resideo Technologies has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.88%. Given Resideo Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Resideo Technologies is more favorable than Marlowe.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marlowe N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Resideo Technologies $6.37 billion 0.41 $283.00 million $1.69 10.43

This table compares Marlowe and Resideo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resideo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Marlowe.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Resideo Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Marlowe and Resideo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marlowe N/A N/A N/A Resideo Technologies 3.95% 10.27% 4.02%

Summary

Resideo Technologies beats Marlowe on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services. The company is also involved in the provision of testing, inspection and risk assessment, ventilation hygiene compliance, ductwork management and fire safety, extract cleaning, asbestos consultancy, air monitoring and clearance testing, and bulk identification and sampling services. Its customers include office complexes, streets, leisure facilities, manufacturing plants and industrial estates, SMEs, local corporates and authorities, other facilities, property management providers, NHS trusts, and FTSE companies. Marlowe plc was formerly known as Marlowe Holdings Limited. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. The Products and Solutions segment provides temperature and humidity control, thermal and combustion solutions, water and indoor air quality solutions, energy products and solutions, water and air solutions, smoke and carbon monoxide detection home safety and fire suppression, security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, other home-related lifestyle convenience solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software products under the Honeywell Home brand as well as Resideo, Braukmann, First Alert, and BRK brands. The ADI Global Distribution segment engages in the distribution of security, fire, access control, and video products; and participates in the broader related markets of smart home, power, audio, ProAV, networking, communications, data communications, wire and cable, enterprise connectivity, and structured wiring products. The company sells its products and services through a network of professional contractors, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as retail and online merchants. Resideo Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

