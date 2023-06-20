Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) versus Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Financial Analysis

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Wynn Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wynn Resorts 0 2 6 0 2.75 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $121.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.84%. Given Wynn Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wynn Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wynn Resorts -5.40% N/A -2.64% Soho House & Co Inc. -19.62% -1,654.69% -8.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

63.7% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Wynn Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Wynn Resorts has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wynn Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wynn Resorts $3.76 billion 3.14 -$423.86 million ($2.14) -48.47 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.11 -$220.58 million ($1.02) -5.39

Soho House & Co Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wynn Resorts. Wynn Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wynn Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays. The Wynn Macau segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, sky casinos, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower, that include health clubs, spas, a salon, and a pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and Chinese zodiac-inspired ceiling attractions. The Las Vegas Operations segment operates casino space with private gaming salons, a sky casino, a poker room, and a race and sports book; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including swimming pools, private cabanas, full-service spas and salons, and a wedding chapel; food and beverage outlets; meeting and convention space; retail space; and theaters, nightclubs, a beach club. The Encore Boston Harbor segment operates casino space with gaming areas, and a poker room; a luxury hotel tower including a spa and salon; food and beverage outlets and a nightclub; retail space; meeting and convention space; and a waterfront park, floral displays, and water shuttle service. Wynn Resorts, Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

